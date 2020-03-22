Global  

Coronavirus restrictions will mean Australian athletes won't go to Tokyo Olympics if not postponed

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus restrictions will mean Australian athletes won't go to Tokyo Olympics if not postponedAustralian athletes could miss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if it goes ahead as planned after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the travel restrictions put in place earlier this week extended to athletes as well.The Australian government...
News video: Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed

Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed 02:13

 People in Tokyo are divided as to whether Tokyo should proceed according to schedule with the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics amid the rising number of coronavirus cases/

