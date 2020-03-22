Global  

Coronaviris: IOC sets deadline to postpone Tokyo Olympics - report

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The International Olympic Committee has set a deadline of four weeks to consider whether to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics in July and August.The IOC had an emergency meeting today and it was decided they will wait up until another...
👓 View full article
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete

IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete 00:45

 The International Olympic Committee needs to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics now according to the competitor-led movement Global Athlete.

