Graduate transfer running back Trey Sermon has committed to Ohio State following a three-season run with Oklahoma.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Brutus Buckeye Warriors RT @brdispatch: Our first story on Trey Sermon's commitment to Ohio State: https://t.co/vfblarj2R9 26 seconds ago Bryce Diltz RT @brdispatch: Oklahoma RB Trey Sermon commits to Ohio State as a graduate transfer. To say this fills a void is a huge understatement for… 6 minutes ago Tonya Kelly RT @bucksinsider: Graduate transfer RB Trey Sermon commits to Ohio State https://t.co/nK8lfqIYza 8 minutes ago ❌aria Howard RT @AWardSports: BREAKING: Trey Sermon is heading to Ohio State. The Oklahoma graduate transfer confirmed his plans to @LettermenRow, and t… 14 minutes ago Joseph Nammour RT @247Sports: BREAKING: Oklahoma graduate transfer running back Trey Sermon has committed to Ohio State. https://t.co/XtNc5mKbDa https://… 15 minutes ago BucksInsider Graduate transfer RB Trey Sermon commits to Ohio State https://t.co/nK8lfqIYza 16 minutes ago VCStar CollegeSports Graduate transfer RB Trey Sermon commits to Ohio State https://t.co/pO3jcrdvER 17 minutes ago CR🅾️E RT @AndrewMLind: Ohio State has landed Oklahoma graduate transfer running back Trey Sermon. Has one season of immediate eligibility remaini… 34 minutes ago