Rugby league: NRL 2020 season to continue despite coronavirus, Australia gobsmacked

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Rugby league: NRL 2020 season to continue despite coronavirus, Australia gobsmackedAs Australia faces a nationwide shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, the NRL is saying the show must go on.Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) Chairman Peter V'landys told Nine News on Sunday night the league is planning...
