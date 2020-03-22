WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre through a 90’s arcade lens | WWE on FOX

Take a look ahead at WrestleMania 36, where Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre will square off for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. Reminisce playing at the arcade while watching this promo for this anticipated match at WrestleMania 36.



