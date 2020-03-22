Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre through a 90’s arcade lens | WWE on FOX

WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre through a 90’s arcade lens | WWE on FOX

FOX Sports Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre through a 90’s arcade lens | WWE on FOXTake a look ahead at WrestleMania 36, where Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre will square off for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. Reminisce playing at the arcade while watching this promo for this anticipated match at WrestleMania 36.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event

Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event 01:16

 Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event Gronkowski will play a major role in his new company's main event on April 4-5. The former NFL star broke the news on Twitter before WWE made the announcement on Wednesday. Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter WrestleMania will...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

carloo_javier

🖤💀 RT @The_Realest3_: when vince mcmahon decides to let brock lesnar beat drew mcintyre with one f5 at wrestlemania https://t.co/9bFt2F8AT2 19 minutes ago

coolshalabh2010

Beingshabzz @WrestleMania @espn Drew McIntyre and brock lesnar the biggest fight backing drew McIntyre to be the world champion 27 minutes ago

AJStylesClash83

AJ What if they flipped the script and Brock Lesnar went to Drew-Plex City? #Wrestlemania 30 minutes ago

a_nicholls1992

basicguy92 RT @SimonMiller316: SPOILERS!! WrestleMania 36 results: Katie Vick returns to screw The Undertaker. Feud to continue through summer. Dre… 1 hour ago

TwoAchieverYT

2achieverYT Brock Lesnar Vs Drew McIntyre - WWE Championship Match - WrestleMania 36... https://t.co/sc8WrvFmyO via @YouTube ww… https://t.co/DlNV5Sz2kL 3 hours ago

KevinWWE93

Kevin At WrestleMania Drew McIntyre is going to fulfill his destiny when he defeats Brock Lesnar, burns suplex city down… https://t.co/fP1u6q5ZoE 3 hours ago

The_Realest3_

🖤 👅 🅩 👅 🖤 when vince mcmahon decides to let brock lesnar beat drew mcintyre with one f5 at wrestlemania https://t.co/9bFt2F8AT2 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.