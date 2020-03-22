WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre through a 90’s arcade lens | WWE on FOX
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () Take a look ahead at WrestleMania 36, where Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre will square off for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. Reminisce playing at the arcade while watching this promo for this anticipated match at WrestleMania 36.
Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event Gronkowski will play a major role in his new company's main event on April 4-5. The former NFL star broke the news on Twitter before WWE made the announcement on Wednesday. Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter WrestleMania will...
