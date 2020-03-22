Global  

Notre Dame Prep junior CC Gray stays ready if track returns

azcentral.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Like most high school athletes hoping their spring sports seasons return, CC Gray stays in shape with creative workouts on her own
 
