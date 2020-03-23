Global  

Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send team to Olympics unless games are postponed by 1 year

FOX Sports Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send team to Olympics unless games are postponed by 1 year
News video: Olympic flame arrives in Japan despite fear that Games won't go ahead

Olympic flame arrives in Japan despite fear that Games won't go ahead 00:32

 The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in the north of the country, amid doubts over the opening of the Games in Tokyo because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

kim_flett

Kim Flett RT @CityNews: #BREAKING: The Canadian Olympic Committee says it will not be sending a team of athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Games unless they… 38 seconds ago

P4tR10tBoo

Boo👻Wu-Flu The Canadian Olympic Committee says they will not send athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to coronavirus 48 seconds ago

russellott

Russell Ott RT @Devin_Heroux: NOT GOING. Team Canada says they will not send athletes to compete in Tokyo. COC and CPC "made the difficult decision… 51 seconds ago

emt822011

Theresa O'Neil RT @BeachPretzel2: Probably a very wise decision; they can have the games in 2021: Live updates: Canadian Olympic Committee says it will no… 54 seconds ago

JohnIrb62232171

Notcoronavirusman RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Canadian Olympic Committee says not sending athletes if Tokyo Games go ahead as scheduled, calls for 1-year postpone… 1 minute ago

TBTimes_Sports

Sports by Tampa Bay Times Canadian Olympic Committee says it won’t send team to Tokyo unless Games postponed by 1 year https://t.co/wxDR4FORIf 1 minute ago

smbahr14

Sarah Bahr RT @washingtonpost: Canadian Olympic Committee says it will not send teams to Tokyo Games in 2020 — the first nation to withdraw as worries… 2 minutes ago

milkmaid58

Patricia Coronavirus live updates: Trump activates National Guard in New York, Washington, California; Canadian Olympic Comm… https://t.co/7CyYw4cNQ7 2 minutes ago

