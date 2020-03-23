Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send team to Olympics unless games are postponed by 1 year

Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send team to Olympics unless games are postponed by 1 year

FOX Sports Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send team to Olympics unless games are postponed by 1 year
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Olympic flame arrives in Japan despite fear that Games won't go ahead

Olympic flame arrives in Japan despite fear that Games won't go ahead 00:32

 The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in the north of the country, amid doubts over the opening of the Games in Tokyo because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

amarsran

Amar Sran RT @CityNews: #BREAKING: The Canadian Olympic Committee says it will not be sending a team of athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Games unless they… 13 seconds ago

CShukhing

CShukhing RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Canadian Olympic Committee says not sending athletes if Tokyo Games go ahead as scheduled, calls for 1-year postpone… 30 seconds ago

BogeyInTheDark

Kev M RT @AP_Sports: BREAKING: Canadian Olympic Committee says it won't send team to Olympics unless games are postponed by 1 year. Full coverag… 52 seconds ago

fox13

FOX 13 News Utah The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) says it won't send its team to the Tokyo Olympics unless they're postponed unt… https://t.co/h1faFwADxP 56 seconds ago

MonsieurAnglais

andrew english RT @Devin_Heroux: NOT GOING. Team Canada says they will not send athletes to compete in Tokyo. COC and CPC "made the difficult decision… 58 seconds ago

AnnBank41695841

Ann Banks RT @Rover829: Reuters: TEAM CANADA SAYS IT WILL NOT SEND ATHLETES TO TOKYO 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS RISK - CANADIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE 1 minute ago

AutumnAfar

Autumn 🍍 RT @sasapetricic: Breaking: Team Canada won’t be competing in Tokyo Olympics, if held this summer as scheduled. Canadian Olympic Committee… 2 minutes ago

hunterIicious

WWE Fans RT @680NEWS: #BREAKING: The Canadian Olympic Committee says it will not be sending a team of athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Games unless they a… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.