Coronavirus live: New York to shut down

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Globally, more than 3,28,000 people have been infected and over 14,300 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. India has so far tested over 17,000 samples, of which 360 tested positive till Sunday. Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland declared a statewide lockdown while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Stay with TOI for the latest developments. 👓 View full article

