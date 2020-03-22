Global  

Coronavirus live: New York to shut down

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Globally, more than 3,28,000 people have been infected and over 14,300 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. India has so far tested over 17,000 samples, of which 360 tested positive till Sunday. Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland declared a statewide lockdown while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Stay with TOI for the latest developments.
 With the drastic rise in cases across New York City, concern is growing for the need for supplies. Both city and state leaders are demanding more action from the federal government; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

