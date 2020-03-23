Mirabai Chanu: All our efforts will be wasted if Olympics is cancelled
Monday, 23 March 2020 () A wary Mirabai Chanu has only one prayer on her lips that the Tokyo Olympics goes as per schedule despite COVID-19 pandemic otherwise all her efforts of winning an Olympic medal will go down the drain. For the last four years, Mirabai has laboured for a successful Olympic outing but all she can think right now is about the fate...
Four-time Olympic rowing champion Matthew Pinsent called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be cancelled. He called the International Olympic Committee “tone deaf” for continuing the Games despite the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 24-...
