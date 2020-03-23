Mirabai Chanu: All our efforts will be wasted if Olympics is cancelled

A wary Mirabai Chanu has only one prayer on her lips that the Tokyo Olympics goes as per schedule despite COVID-19 pandemic otherwise all her efforts of winning an Olympic medal will go down the drain. For the last four years, Mirabai has laboured for a successful Olympic outing but all she can think right now is about the fate ...

