Ex-Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz succumbs to COVID-19 at 76

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, who was hospitalised with coronavirus, died on Saturday at the age of 76, his son announced. Sanz was in charge of the Spanish giants from 1995-2000, overseeing two Champions League titles.

"My father has just passed away. He did not deserve this ending and in this way," tweeted his...
