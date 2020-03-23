Coronavirus COVID-19 threat over 2020 Tokyo Olympics: List of Olympic Games cancelled

With coronavirus outbreak forcing several sporting events to be cancelled across the globe, speculations are rife that International Olympics Committee may cancel 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to start on July 24.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Troobs RT @inquirerdotnet: The Office of the Vice President has collected over P22 million from various donors to help the government in respondin… 21 minutes ago ᎡᎪΝᎫᎪᎽ ՏᏆΝᏀᎻ @dmbareilly @PiyushGoyal Dear sir, courier delivery boys ar roming al over th cities distributing the parcels and… https://t.co/GynEiyTG27 49 minutes ago ᎡᎪΝᎫᎪᎽ ՏᏆΝᏀᎻ @Flipkart Dear sir courier delivery boys ar roming al over th cities distributing the parcels and meting thousnds o… https://t.co/sYBrGsoraX 51 minutes ago Terri Smith RT @60Minutes: "While we may feel powerless over this threat, we are not. There are important things we can and must do — and right now." @… 3 hours ago Rob Shattuck Is Mexico’s president saying, "Let Covid 19 rip through Mexico. 95% will survive and will have herd immunity. We wi… https://t.co/bfd6pb5LwK 4 hours ago