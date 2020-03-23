Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, other sports stars thank COVID-19 heroes on Twitter Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sportspersons joined the nation on Sunday to salute those in the essential services working overtime to fight COVID-19, by clapping for them or sharing messages and videos of gratitude on social media.



Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to share his gratitude."A big Salute to all the warriors who are... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Times Now Sports #COVIDー19 #JantaCurfew A big salute: @virendersehwag, @anilkumble1074 and others pay tribute to health service wo… https://t.co/OfY3UT5mTl 17 hours ago Vinoth Vijay RT @mufaddal_vohra: My Indian test XI of last 25 years: 1. Virender Sehwag. 2. Gautam Gambhir. 3. Rahul Dravid. 4. Sachin Tendulkar. 5. Vi… 22 hours ago NARASHIMHA @man4_cricket My Top 5 Best Players Last 20 Years •Tests 1. Brian Lara 2. Jacques Kallis/Virender Sehwag 3. Rahul… https://t.co/jwdA9VjbAb 2 days ago $ RT @realNipeshPatel: My Indian test XI of last 25 years: 1. Virender Sehwag 2. Sunil Gavaskar 3. Rahul Dravid 4. Sachin Tendulkar 5. Virat… 2 days ago