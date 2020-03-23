Global  

Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, other sports stars thank COVID-19 heroes on Twitter

Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, other sports stars thank COVID-19 heroes on Twitter

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Sportspersons joined the nation on Sunday to salute those in the essential services working overtime to fight COVID-19, by clapping for them or sharing messages and videos of gratitude on social media.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to share his gratitude."A big Salute to all the warriors who are...
