IOC asks member countries about Covid-19 impact

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), under pressure to postpone this summer's Tokyo Games, is asking National Olympic Committees (NOCs) about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on athlete preparation. In a questionnaire entitled "COVID-19 and preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games", which AFP has obtained in French,...
News video: Olympics will be postponed- IOC member

Olympics will be postponed- IOC member 01:42

 The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

