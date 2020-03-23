Covid-19 coronavirus: As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shubham Choubey The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person… https://t.co/KPncZ0vxJp 3 minutes ago Shand RT @CSIRO: We asked our researchers to explain what a virus is, how it spreads, and what that means for COVID-19. #Coronavirus #COVID19 @W… 34 minutes ago Aertrip India Limited Know How it Spreads There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to… https://t.co/vzrSdPKuhZ 39 minutes ago #SomewhereInZomba RT @MalawiUNICEF: As the #coronavirus spreads, so is misinformation. Knowing the facts is key to being properly prepared and protecting you… 41 minutes ago EvanH ErikM. 🚜🏗🌳 RT @Kelmerica78: Well this is interesting.... Harvey Weinstein reportedly tests positive for covid-19 as virus spreads in NY jails. https:… 1 hour ago AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar There's no evidence to suggest that the new #coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. This respiratory virus… https://t.co/kW2Ze8Ishu 1 hour ago CSIRO We asked our researchers to explain what a virus is, how it spreads, and what that means for COVID-19.… https://t.co/quz5XTxxLW 1 hour ago Altaf Bukhari RT @BJP4Altaf: I have been told 2G is helping J&K adminstration to fight the spread of Coronavirus. It is only because of 2G that Covid-19… 2 hours ago