Covid-19 coronavirus: As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: As virus spreads, next casualty could be Tokyo OlympicsAs infections soared in Europe and the United States and the world economy spiraled downward, Japan on Monday hinted at the next possible victim of the globe-spanning coronavirus: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Japanese Prime Minister...
News video: Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed

Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed 02:13

 People in Tokyo are divided as to whether Tokyo should proceed according to schedule with the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics amid the rising number of coronavirus cases/

Tweets about this

Ishubham_12

Shubham Choubey The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person… https://t.co/KPncZ0vxJp 3 minutes ago

jessy6330

Shand RT @CSIRO: We asked our researchers to explain what a virus is, how it spreads, and what that means for COVID-19. #Coronavirus #COVID19 @W… 34 minutes ago

aertrip

Aertrip India Limited Know How it Spreads There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to… https://t.co/vzrSdPKuhZ 39 minutes ago

ZombaPitchNight

#SomewhereInZomba RT @MalawiUNICEF: As the #coronavirus spreads, so is misinformation. Knowing the facts is key to being properly prepared and protecting you… 41 minutes ago

klaagblondy

EvanH ErikM. 🚜🏗🌳 RT @Kelmerica78: Well this is interesting.... Harvey Weinstein reportedly tests positive for covid-19 as virus spreads in NY jails. https:… 1 hour ago

amribbsr

AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar There's no evidence to suggest that the new #coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. This respiratory virus… https://t.co/kW2Ze8Ishu 1 hour ago

CSIRO

CSIRO We asked our researchers to explain what a virus is, how it spreads, and what that means for COVID-19.… https://t.co/quz5XTxxLW 1 hour ago

BJP4Altaf

Altaf Bukhari RT @BJP4Altaf: I have been told 2G is helping J&K adminstration to fight the spread of Coronavirus. It is only because of 2G that Covid-19… 2 hours ago

