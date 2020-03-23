Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Fake: Lions on Russian streets to keep all indoors?

Fake: Lions on Russian streets to keep all indoors?

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
A graphic card claiming Russia unleased over 500 lions on its streets to ensure people stay indoors in the light of coronavirus pandemic is being widely shared.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kpratic79

Priyesh Khandor(pk) RT @timesfactcheck: No, Vladimir Putin has not 'unleashed' over 500 lions on Russian streets to ensure people stay indoors. https://t.co/uE… 21 minutes ago

thisisjignesh

Jignesh @Ambedkrite Btw, that's fake news. https://t.co/rU19o3jbCV 28 minutes ago

admit2sin

THE HERETIC No, #VladimirPutin has not 'unleashed' over 500 lions on #Russian streets to ensure people stay indoors.… https://t.co/UFqw93WYWS 35 minutes ago

rrohinikhare

Rohini @dreamzunite https://t.co/rFkFc39FoH Fake news. 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.