Fake: Lions on Russian streets to keep all indoors? Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A graphic card claiming Russia unleased over 500 lions on its streets to ensure people stay indoors in the light of coronavirus pandemic is being widely shared. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Priyesh Khandor(pk) RT @timesfactcheck: No, Vladimir Putin has not 'unleashed' over 500 lions on Russian streets to ensure people stay indoors. https://t.co/uE… 21 minutes ago Jignesh @Ambedkrite Btw, that's fake news. https://t.co/rU19o3jbCV 28 minutes ago THE HERETIC No, #VladimirPutin has not 'unleashed' over 500 lions on #Russian streets to ensure people stay indoors.… https://t.co/UFqw93WYWS 35 minutes ago Rohini @dreamzunite https://t.co/rFkFc39FoH Fake news. 1 hour ago