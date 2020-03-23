Ronaldo or Messi could come to Belarus for a football fix, Alexander Hleb sarcastically suggests as fixtures continue amid coronavirus pandemic
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Alexander Hleb claims ‘no one cares’ about the coronavirus pandemic in his homeland – with the football season still continuing regardless of the rising global death toll. European football has been postponed indefinitely because of the global crisis, but Hleb has revealed nothing has changed in Belarus. “The coronavirus has […]