Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ronaldo or Messi could come to Belarus for a football fix, Alexander Hleb sarcastically suggests as fixtures continue amid coronavirus pandemic

Ronaldo or Messi could come to Belarus for a football fix, Alexander Hleb sarcastically suggests as fixtures continue amid coronavirus pandemic

talkSPORT Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Alexander Hleb claims ‘no one cares’ about the coronavirus pandemic in his homeland – with the football season still continuing regardless of the rising global death toll. European football has been postponed indefinitely because of the global crisis, but Hleb has revealed nothing has changed in Belarus. “The coronavirus has […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves High School Study Abroad Program Stuck In Peru

Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves High School Study Abroad Program Stuck In Peru 02:13

 The coronavirus pandemic has left over a dozen girls and their teachers stuck in a remote part of Peru because there are no flights home. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.