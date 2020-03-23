Misleading photo claims corona vaccine is ready

Fact Crescendo Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 Social media is filled with various misleading claims by pseudoscience and fear-mongers, our advice is not to fall… https://t.co/z7MYTv4wwW 3 days ago

Sumanapala BOT RT @factcrescendosl: Fake Alert🚨 Misleading claims about traditional cures and self-checks for #CoronaVirus Fact Checked🔎 There is no scie… 5 days ago

Fact Crescendo Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 Fake Alert🚨 Misleading claims about traditional cures and self-checks for #CoronaVirus Fact Checked🔎 There is no s… https://t.co/Zb6UVdOBOz 5 days ago