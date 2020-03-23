Global  

Opinion: Countries are tired of the IOC's dawdling, so they're taking Olympics decision into their own hands

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Canada and Australia say they won't send athletes to Olympics this summer because of COVID-19 concerns. What's taking IOC so long to announce a move?
