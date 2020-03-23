Matt Hardy reveals he could have stayed with WWE if Triple H was in charge instead of Vince McMahon after AEW debut Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Matt Hardy has revealed he could have stayed with WWE if Triple H was in charge – not Vince McMahon. The 45-year-old left the company for a third time in his career due to creative differences last month. And he made a surprise debut for rival promotion AEW last week. Hardy was used sparingly towards […] 👓 View full article

