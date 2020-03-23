Global  

Heartbreaking reason why Gonzalo Higuain broke Italy COVID-19 curfew to fly home

Daily Star Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Heartbreaking reason why Gonzalo Higuain broke Italy COVID-19 curfew to fly homeGonzalo Higuain is the second Juventus player to leave COVID-19 hit Italy fly to be with their sick mother after Cristiano Ronaldo travelled to Madeira earlier this month
