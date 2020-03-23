Heartbreaking reason why Gonzalo Higuain broke Italy COVID-19 curfew to fly home Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Gonzalo Higuain is the second Juventus player to leave COVID-19 hit Italy fly to be with their sick mother after Cristiano Ronaldo travelled to Madeira earlier this month Gonzalo Higuain is the second Juventus player to leave COVID-19 hit Italy fly to be with their sick mother after Cristiano Ronaldo travelled to Madeira earlier this month 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Football Goals & Highlights Heartbreaking reason why Gonzalo Higuain broke Italy COVID-19 curfew to fly home #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/wsgWiWXQwT 8 hours ago