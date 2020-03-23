Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japanese women striker Nahomi Kawasumi withdraws from torch relay

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japanese women striker Nahomi Kawasumi withdraws from torch relay

Zee News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Japanese women forward Nahomi Kawasumi has pulled out of the torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 due to concerns regarding the deadly coronavirus that continues to spread at a fast pace all over the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed

Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed 02:13

 People in Tokyo are divided as to whether Tokyo should proceed according to schedule with the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics amid the rising number of coronavirus cases/

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.