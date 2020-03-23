WWE ‘to tape WrestleMania 36 this week’ due to coronavirus pandemic

Global  

talkSPORT Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
WWE are set to record WrestleMania 36 this week, reports claim. The coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to move the Show of Shows from the 80,000-capacity Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Now, WrestleMania 36 will take place in several locations, including the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, across two days. And PWInsider say WWE […]
