Belarusian Premier League keeps playing soccer: 'It's like no one cares' about coronavirus

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
As the sports world is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Belarusian Premier League is "the only place in Europe you can play football."
