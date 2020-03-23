QB P.J. Walker to sign with Carolina Panthers as first XFL player to land in NFL, per reports

The first XFL player to land in the NFL is the league's biggest name and top performer, as QB P.J. Walker landed with the Carolina Panthers.

You Might Like

Tweets about this JC RT @TMZ_Sports: XFL Star PJ Walker To Sign With NFL's Carolina Panthers https://t.co/SjHDI1CitD 3 minutes ago Zᴀᴄᴋ RT @TMZ: XFL Star PJ Walker To Sign With NFL's Carolina Panthers https://t.co/xH5IvsABWL 6 minutes ago Overnundergirl RT @RonFromLasVegas: XFL Football QB P.J.Walker to sign with the Carolina Panthers #RonFromLasVegas https://t.co/AGbh7LFX3P 9 minutes ago VCSSports QB P.J. Walker to sign with Carolina Panthers as first XFL player to land in NFL https://t.co/YKQjh4lk9e 12 minutes ago Nestor Garcia QB P.J. Walker to sign with Carolina Panthers as first XFL player to land in NFL https://t.co/mu9y3MvSDH via @usatoday 21 minutes ago Terry D Henderson Sr RT @SavDeanOnSports: the XFL star QB, PJ Walker, is expected to sign with the Carolina Panthers. No shock Walker is back in the NFL. 25 minutes ago Social Sports Austin FL star quarterback P.J. Walker has confirmed to ESPN that he will sign with the Carolina Panthers. Walker will bec… https://t.co/VRccBfkt0H 31 minutes ago Boston Sports. #RonFromLasVegas XFL Football QB P.J.Walker to sign with the Carolina Panthers #RonFromLasVegas https://t.co/AGbh7LFX3P 37 minutes ago