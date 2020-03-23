Live: Shivraj to take oath as MP CM shortly

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister today. The oath-taking ceremony of the new ministry will be held at 9pm at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Stay with us for all the live updates.

You Might Like

Tweets about this yelvee @ChouhanShivraj @JM_Scindia Sri Shivraj ji just take oath in simple function at Rajbhavan with just 50 People that… https://t.co/ajOrA0Ywqp 2 hours ago 🥀नेहरुवियन 🥀🌹🌹........ RT @HarrisD63432503: EVIL once again ??? Scindia , you will pay heavy price. Wait and watch. Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Take Oath as Madhya… 3 hours ago NiMo News - India Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan elected BJP legislature party leader, to take oath as CM today… https://t.co/RoneGBwHYw 3 hours ago Harris Daniel EVIL once again ??? Scindia , you will pay heavy price. Wait and watch. Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Take Oath as Mad… https://t.co/Kva0sZy9Hc 3 hours ago Deccan Herald Madhya Pradesh govt crisis Live: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take oath as the CM tonight https://t.co/JK4NPkgr48 7 hours ago Ankit Sajwan RT @TheQuint: LIVE | Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM at 9 pm today. Follow for updates: https://t.co/7Walg7GLvg 7 hours ago The Quint LIVE | Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM at 9 pm today. Follow for updates: https://t.co/7Walg7GLvg 7 hours ago Saalik Ali Khan RT @GetNewsd: Live Breaking News March 23: BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister at 7 pm #MadhyaPrade… 9 hours ago