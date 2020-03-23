Global  

Live: Shivraj to take oath as MP CM shortly

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister today. The oath-taking ceremony of the new ministry will be held at 9pm at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Stay with us for all the live updates.
