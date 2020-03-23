Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu the unanimous pick as The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year

Bob Welch RT @rg_ducksports: Oregon Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu is AP national player of year https://t.co/ieJ4xFNfas 9 minutes ago

Cookies Against Cookie Heads On Sticks RT @fox12oregon: Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is AP women's player of the year https://t.co/HSS8RA18OY https://t.co/wTmJng0oTQ 15 minutes ago

Chris Lawlor Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu named AP women's basketball player of the year https://t.co/iOD3Dc1tfU 24 minutes ago

Larissa Castillo RT @BrianWoodKATU: #BREAKING NEW YORK (AP) -- @OregonWBB star Sabrina Ionescu @sabrina_i20 is the unanimous pick as The Associated Pr… 27 minutes ago

MMNewzz Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is AP women's player of the year https://t.co/EpVbtThzlR https://t.co/5RVqiskl0p 31 minutes ago

Rob Manning RT @OPB: And now for some non-coronavirus news: Oregon’s star guard Sabrina Ionescu is AP's women player of the year. https://t.co/gnQ5RBbi… 40 minutes ago

OPB And now for some non-coronavirus news: Oregon’s star guard Sabrina Ionescu is AP's women player of the year. https://t.co/gnQ5RBbicz 42 minutes ago