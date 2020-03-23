Global  

Houston Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker is the first XFL-er moving to the NFL

FOX Sports Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Houston Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker is signing a deal with the Carolina Panthers, making him the first XFL star to head to the NFL.
