Rick Stroud: Tom Brady didn’t even request the number 12, he just wanted his teammates phone numbers
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Tampa Bay Buccaneer's insider Rick Stroud joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Tom Brady's attitude towards joining the team. Hear what Rick Stroud has to about Brady's humble approach.
Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, star quarterback Tom Brady has officially signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady announced the news on Friday via Instagram. In his post, Brady said he was “excited, humble and...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
K Dubb Rick Stroud: Tom Brady didn’t even request the number 12, he just wanted his teammates phone numbers https://t.co/M0d0NpHju4 #sports#feedly37 minutes ago