Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Rick Stroud: Tom Brady didn’t even request the number 12, he just wanted his teammates phone numbers

Rick Stroud: Tom Brady didn’t even request the number 12, he just wanted his teammates phone numbers

FOX Sports Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Rick Stroud: Tom Brady didn’t even request the number 12, he just wanted his teammates phone numbersTampa Bay Buccaneer's insider Rick Stroud joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Tom Brady's attitude towards joining the team. Hear what Rick Stroud has to about Brady's humble approach.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers 01:11

 Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, star quarterback Tom Brady has officially signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady announced the news on Friday via Instagram. In his post, Brady said he was “excited, humble and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Rick Stroud: Tom Brady didn’t even request the number 12, he just wanted his teammates phone numbers https://t.co/M0d0NpHju4 #sports #feedly 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.