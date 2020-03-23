Rick Stroud: Tom Brady didn’t even request the number 12, he just wanted his teammates phone numbers

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Tampa Bay Buccaneer's insider Rick Stroud joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Tom Brady's attitude towards joining the team. Hear what Rick Stroud has to about Brady's humble approach. Tampa Bay Buccaneer's insider Rick Stroud joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Tom Brady's attitude towards joining the team. Hear what Rick Stroud has to about Brady's humble approach. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers 01:11 Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, star quarterback Tom Brady has officially signed on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady announced the news on Friday via Instagram. In his post, Brady said he was “excited, humble and...