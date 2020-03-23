Global  

UEFA formally postpones Champions League final amid shutdown

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA formally postponed the Champions League final on Monday — an inevitable move with European soccer in total shutdown and four Round of 16 games yet to be completed. The final was scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul before the spreading coronavirus pandemic forced the four remaining second-leg games on March […]
