The Los Angeles Rams unveiled a new logo and Twitter had a response

Sgt.Helper RT @OfficerJonesJr: Well, in other #BreakingNews the Los Angeles #rams have just unveiled their new logo !!! #RamsHouse #ramslogo #LARam… 3 minutes ago

Ofcr. Will Jones Well, in other #BreakingNews the Los Angeles #rams have just unveiled their new logo !!! #RamsHouse #ramslogo… https://t.co/91u9gwoSiK 14 minutes ago

Arash Markazi RT @ArashMarkazi: If you had to pick one of the four logos the Los Angeles Rams unveiled today, which one should be their primary logo? 26 minutes ago

Chuck Jordan RT @ChicagoSports: The LA Rams have unveiled a brand-new logo and familiar new colors ahead of a milestone season. Their primary colors are… 35 minutes ago

Mary S Wood RT @CBSLA: The Los Angeles @RamsNFL have unveiled their new logo ahead of moving into their new stadium later this year. https://t.co/ezpph… 43 minutes ago

Chicago Tribune Sports The LA Rams have unveiled a brand-new logo and familiar new colors ahead of a milestone season. Their primary color… https://t.co/LQGwUPYppP 56 minutes ago