Coronavirus & Sports: New York Jets & Johnson Family Donate $1 Million To United Way

CBS 2 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
(CBSNewYork)– The state of New York has been hit hard by the spread of coronavirus and the New York Jets are stepping up to help their fans and families in need. On Monday, the team and the Johnson family announced that they made a combined $1 million donation to United Way. The money will go toward […]
