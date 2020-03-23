Covid-19 live: UK govt orders 3-week lockdown

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally. The count of coronavirus cases in India stood close to 500, with 498 cases reported so far by the states. Meanwhile, complete lockdowns were announced in 30 states/ UTs and a total of 548 districts. Stay with TOI for the latest developments 👓 View full article

