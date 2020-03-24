Canada pulls out of Olympics as Japan's PM says delay 'inevitable'

Canada pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics over Coronavirus fears as Japan's prime minister on Monday admitted a delay may be "inevitable" and the International Olympic Committee said a decision should come within weeks.



Australia also told its athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as expectations grew that the... 👓 View full article



