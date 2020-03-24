Global  

Canada pulls out of Olympics as Japan's PM says delay 'inevitable'

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Canada pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics over Coronavirus fears as Japan's prime minister on Monday admitted a delay may be "inevitable" and the International Olympic Committee said a decision should come within weeks.

Australia also told its athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as expectations grew that the...
News video: Japan mulls delaying hosting of Olympic Games

Japan mulls delaying hosting of Olympic Games 02:33

 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe now says the postponement of the Olympic Games must be considered in the bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

