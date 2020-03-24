Olympic champion Carl Lewis wants Olympics to be delayed for 2 years Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nine-time Olympic track and field champion Carl Lewis says he wants a delay of up to two years for the Tokyo Olympics but rejects any bid to cancel them outright. The US athletics legend told Houston television station KRIV that he backs the calls for postponement by USA Track and Field and USA Swimming due to disruptions caused

0

