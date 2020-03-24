Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Olympic champion Carl Lewis wants Olympics to be delayed for 2 years

Olympic champion Carl Lewis wants Olympics to be delayed for 2 years

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Olympic champion Carl Lewis wants Olympics to be delayed for 2 yearsNine-time Olympic track and field champion Carl Lewis says he wants a delay of up to two years for the Tokyo Olympics but rejects any bid to cancel them outright. The US athletics legend told Houston television station KRIV that he backs the calls for postponement by USA Track and Field and USA Swimming due to disruptions caused...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

allanmzalendo

Allan RT @TheCitizenTZ: Nine-time Olympic track and field champion Carl Lewis says he wants a delay of up to two years for the Tokyo Olympics but… 15 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via@PerilOfAfrica Track legend Carl Lewis wants Olympics postponed for two years: Nine-time Olympic track and field… https://t.co/e8vxO9AFAb 20 hours ago

TheCitizenTZ

The Citizen Tanzania Nine-time Olympic track and field champion Carl Lewis says he wants a delay of up to two years for the Tokyo Olympi… https://t.co/yqSccxglqt 21 hours ago

hnlenglish

Headline English Track champion Carl Lewis wants Olympic Games to postpone for 2 years Legendary nine-time Olympic gold medalist Car… https://t.co/SOGQAfn2cI 22 hours ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post WASHINGTON - Nine-time Olympic track and field champion Carl Lewis says he wants a delay of up to two years for the… https://t.co/4ns0lT4BeE 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.