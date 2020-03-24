Global  

Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka welcome second child, name him Rio. See photo

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Cricketer Suresh Raina yesterday took to Instagram to share some really good news! Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka welcomed a newborn child - a boy.

Suresh Raina took to photo-sharing site Instagram to share a lovely picture of him along with wife Priyanka and their baby boy. He wrote, "The beginning of all things –...
