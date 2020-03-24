Paul Heyman vowes that Drew McIntyre can't beat Brock Lesnar Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar opened Monday Night RAW in the ring with a message to Drew McIntyre. Heyman vowed that McIntyre can't defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania. Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar opened Monday Night RAW in the ring with a message to Drew McIntyre. Heyman vowed that McIntyre can't defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this