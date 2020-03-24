Global  

Paul Heyman vowes that Drew McIntyre can't beat Brock Lesnar

FOX Sports Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Paul Heyman vowes that Drew McIntyre can't beat Brock LesnarPaul Heyman and Brock Lesnar opened Monday Night RAW in the ring with a message to Drew McIntyre. Heyman vowed that McIntyre can't defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania.
