Seth Rollins declares NXT and KO wouldn’t exist without him: Raw, March 23, 2020

You Might Like

Tweets about this Josh Dobbs 🙏 ✝️💯😊😎 Seth Rollins declares NXT and Kevin Owens wouldn’t exist without him: Ra... https://t.co/yGwn9TKZUi via @YouTube 4 minutes ago Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🦠🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Seth Rollins declares NXT and Kevin Owens wouldn’t exist without him: Ra... https://t.co/8NHVRY8pmY via @YouTube 13 minutes ago