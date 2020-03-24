Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand's Olympic and Paralympic athletes support Games postponement

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand's Olympic and Paralympic athletes support Games postponementKiwi Olympic athletes have said they support a postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, an approach backed jointly by the New Zealand Olympic Committee, Paralympics New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ).New...
 New Zealand will go into a full lockdown for about four weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

