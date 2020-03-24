Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand's Olympic and Paralympic athletes support Games postponement

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Kiwi Olympic athletes have said they support a postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, an approach backed jointly by the New Zealand Olympic Committee, Paralympics New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ).New... Kiwi Olympic athletes have said they support a postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, an approach backed jointly by the New Zealand Olympic Committee, Paralympics New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ).New... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

21 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks 01:24 New Zealand will go into a full lockdown for about four weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.