Omar Abdullah released after 8 months of detention Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Omar Abdullah release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked. Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this FarHaN MaHmooD RT @Nidhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah being released from detention today after nearly 8 months 33 seconds ago News18.com Omar Abdullah had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of Jamm… https://t.co/1kJyHIuIUJ 1 minute ago Yasaswi RT @FinancialXpress: Jammu and Kashmir: Former CM #OmarAbdullah released after eight-month detention https://t.co/iZ1RD2D619 https://t.co/… 1 minute ago Upasana Omar Abdullah's Oxymoron moment https://t.co/RtFbixRSBX 2 minutes ago Lone Aamir(لون عامر) Former chief minister of #Jammu And #Kashmir @Omar_Abdullah to be released after govt revokes his PSA detention. He… https://t.co/Upy3Y84s5E 2 minutes ago Rishub 🇮🇳 RT @OpIndia_com: Amidst country-wide coronavirus lockdown, Omar Abdullah’s detention revoked, released after 8 months https://t.co/yWd0uzxE… 2 minutes ago Somsirsa Chatterjee Omar Abdullah Released After Nearly 8 Months in Detention as PSA Charges Revoked Ahead of SC Hearing… https://t.co/6aBrDBBAxw 3 minutes ago Priyaa God bless him. Hope he is in good health and spirit. Omar Abdullah Released After Nearly 8 Months in Detention as P… https://t.co/E4bAZeaF3E 3 minutes ago