Coronavirus outbreak: French football clubs may face bankruptcy

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Half of France's professional football clubs could go bankrupt due to the coronavirus crisis, a top official insisted on Sunday. Bernard Caiazzo, president of the group which represents clubs in the French top flight, also said that the season will not resume until "at best on June 15". "Without state aid, within six months, half...
News video: Coronavirus: London becomes

Coronavirus: London becomes "ghost town" after Boris closes pubs, clubs and restaurants 02:13

 The streets of London were deserted on Friday night after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that pubs, clubs and restaurants must close to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

