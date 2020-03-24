Global  

F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Organisers on Monday postponed June's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, meaning the first eight races of the Formula One season have been swept aside by the coronavirus pandemic. So far Grand Prix scheduled for Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Netherlands and Spain have been postponed while the iconic Riviera showpiece in Monaco and the...
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus forces postponement of Baku F1 race

Coronavirus forces postponement of Baku F1 race 06:32

 The Azerbaijan Grand Prix becomes the eighth race of the Formula One season to fall victim to the coronavirus.

