Eden Hazard on the difference between Chelsea and Real Madrid Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Belgium international joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, and has opened up on the differences between the two sides The Belgium international joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, and has opened up on the differences between the two sides 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this