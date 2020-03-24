Global  

Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed until next year, says IOC member Dick Pound

talkSPORT Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to International Olympic Committee (IOC) member chief Dick Pound. The IOC has given itself four weeks to determine its future, with the Games due to get under way on July 24, but it appears a final decision has already […]
Credit: Rumble
News video: Olympics will be postponed- IOC member

Olympics will be postponed- IOC member 01:42

 The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

EnzoUndead

Enzo RT @MarioBrothBlog: In light of the recent news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are being postponed until 2021, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic G… 14 seconds ago

heyimrigo

Rigo RT @MirrorSport: BREAKING: Tokyo Olympics to be postponed until 2021, says IOC member Dick Pound https://t.co/kJr71NLdUx https://t.co/bRCXC… 19 seconds ago

DaffydWest

Alexander अर्थार्त महान सिकन्दर RT @MajorPoonia: 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 due to #coronavirus pandemic. @Tokyo2020 Gr8 decision👍 #TokyoOlympics 26 seconds ago

F_Haziq

FH 🏔 RT @malaysiakini: Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic https://t.co/1ghbiZUiOH https://t.co/AF3j3poQos 37 seconds ago

2207_rhl_

Rahul Ajith RT @UberFacts: The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed, likely until 2021, according to International Olympic Committee member… 3 minutes ago

Mohammadsalamaa

Mhmad salama RT @BBCSport: The Tokyo Olympics will be postponed until 2021, according to IOC member Dick Pound. Full story ➡ https://t.co/dS9Lt4Nm1W #… 4 minutes ago

AsiaPacNews

Asia Pacific News Tokyo 2020: Olympics to be postponed until 2021, says IOC member https://t.co/5lJLERf9Cj 4 minutes ago

