Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed until next year, says IOC member Dick Pound
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () The 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to International Olympic Committee (IOC) member chief Dick Pound. The IOC has given itself four weeks to determine its future, with the Games due to get under way on July 24, but it appears a final decision has already […]
The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Enzo RT @MarioBrothBlog: In light of the recent news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are being postponed until 2021, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic G… 14 seconds ago
Rigo RT @MirrorSport: BREAKING: Tokyo Olympics to be postponed until 2021, says IOC member Dick Pound https://t.co/kJr71NLdUx https://t.co/bRCXC… 19 seconds ago