Edge vs Randy Orton confirmed for WrestleMania 36 with Last Man Standing match

talkSPORT Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Edge and Randy Orton will go head-to-head in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. The Viper accepted the Rated R Superstar’s challenge on this week’s episode of Raw. Edge was forced to retire due to a serious neck injury in 2011, but made his in-ring return for the first time in nine years […]
