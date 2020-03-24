Edge vs Randy Orton confirmed for WrestleMania 36 with Last Man Standing match Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Edge and Randy Orton will go head-to-head in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. The Viper accepted the Rated R Superstar’s challenge on this week’s episode of Raw. Edge was forced to retire due to a serious neck injury in 2011, but made his in-ring return for the first time in nine years […] 👓 View full article

