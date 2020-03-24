Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > No, PM Modi is not declaring Financial Emergency

No, PM Modi is not declaring Financial Emergency

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
An article published on a website called inventiva.co.in claiming PM Modi is likely to announce a Financial Emergency in India under Article 360 is being circulated heavily on social media platforms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RajatGanguly21

Rajat Ganguly Could PM Modi, in his speech to the Nation tonight, invoke Art352 (national emergency) and Art360 (financial emerge… https://t.co/qBoaWN9fO6 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.