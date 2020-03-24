2 CRPF jawans found dead in Srinagar Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were founded dead in an alleged case of fratricide in Srinagar on Tuesday.They reportedly opened fire at e 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Newsline 2 CRPF jawans found dead in Srinagar https://t.co/Qmozo7tY7N https://t.co/svn8WnWT3U 45 minutes ago