Italy rugby star Maxime Mbanda working 13-hour shifts as ambulance driver in fight against coronavirus

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Italy rugby player Maxime Mbanda is working 13-hour shifts as an ambulance driver to help in the deadly fight against coronavirus. COVID-19 has brought sport around the world to a halt with Italy the epicentre of the global health crisis. Coronavirus in sport LIVE updates The flanker, who plays his club rugby for Zebre in […]
