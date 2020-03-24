Global  

Corona: PM declares 21-day pan-India lockdown

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
PM Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak. In his second address to the nation on the pandemic, Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of the paramount interest.
