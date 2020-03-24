Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Rugby: 'Stay connected' - All Blacks legend Richie McCaw's coronavirus message to New Zealand

Rugby: 'Stay connected' - All Blacks legend Richie McCaw's coronavirus message to New Zealand

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Rugby: 'Stay connected' - All Blacks legend Richie McCaw's coronavirus message to New ZealandAs New Zealand prepares to go into a four-week lockdown in a bid to contain the Covid-19 virus, former All Blacks skipper Richie McCaw has urged the nation to try to remain connected as individuals and families around the nation face...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks

New Zealand to go into lockdown for four weeks 01:24

 New Zealand will go into a full lockdown for about four weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Grit_Sports

Grit Sports News Rugby: 'Stay connected' - All Blacks legend Richie McCaw's coronavirus message to New Zealand, via @nzherald https://t.co/Tcg3c3fqZt 2 hours ago

SARugbyChick

SARugbyChick Rugby: 'Stay connected' - All Blacks legend Richie McCaw's coronavirus message to New Zealand… https://t.co/NQKOwj8vOE 2 hours ago

TodayVideoYT

TodayVideo Rugby: ‘Stay connected’ – All Blacks legend Richie McCaw’s coronavirus message to New Zealand… https://t.co/L5zlLl3rZg 4 hours ago

TodayVideoYT

TodayVideo Rugby: ‘Stay connected’ – All Blacks legend Richie McCaw’s coronavirus message to New Zealand… https://t.co/88cyusH3xD 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.